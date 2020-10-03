BEAUMONT, Texas — Loved ones of Pamela Thibodeaux, 37, of Beaumont, walked out of court Tuesday morning as prosecutors played bodycam video showing her lying on a kitchen floor moments after she was shot.

Dion Daressl Lenoire, 37, is charged with murder in the April 2019 drive-by that claimed her life.

Lenoire’s defense attorney chose not to make opening statements, but the prosecutor laid out what he plans to present in court.

He said DNA evidence will link Lenoire to the car used in the shooting and eye witnesses will testify that Lenoire was the one who pulled the trigger. The prosecutor also said the gun used is one that turned up missing from Leoniore’s girlfriends’ house.

The prosecutor said the shooting stemmed from an argument that happened at a local store; describing it as “baby mama drama.” He said that argument led to the shooting. He promised details of the argument would be presented in court.

12News originally reported Thibodeaux's daughter was pregnant with Lenoire’s child at the time of the shooting.

A criminal complaint says Thibodeaux's pregnant daughter was also inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Tuesday’s proceedings got off to a shaky start. One of the jury members was declared ineligible after the trial began early Tuesday.

A replacement juror had to be sworn in and opening statements re-started shortly after 11 a.m. The trial is being held before Criminal District Court Judge John Stevens.

