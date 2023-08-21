No bond | Terran Green to remain in jail on charges related to shooting of deputies, US Marshals

Terran Green, 34, faces four counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer following a manhunt that ended in a standoff last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The man accused of injuring two Harris County Sheriff’s deputies and two U.S. Marshals appeared in court for the first time on Monday.

Terran Green, 34, faces four counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer. Green was already out on bond for violent offenses, and on Monday, a judge gave him no bond for the most recent charges and he'll remain behind bars for now.

Green has a long criminal history, including three stints in prison. Now, he’s accused of shooting Harris County Deputy Joseph Anderson during a traffic stop last Wednesday night. But, the violence didn’t end there. Three more law enforcement officers were injured trying to take him into custody the next day. Green was finally arrested after a standoff that lasted several hours in Atascocita.

Last week, prosecutors told KHOU 11 News they’re just grateful to not have four law enforcement funerals to plan.

"The defendant is a true habitual, so we will be filing no bond motions in each of his cases and seeking to deny his bail," assistant district attorney Rebecca Marshall said.

Bond battle

Court records show five months ago Green was arrested and charged with two felonies. He got out of jail after a judge gave him a $55,000 bond, which he posted. However, he no-showed at a later court appearance.

Now, a Harris County deputies organization is calling for the judge in that previous case to resign for giving a repeat offender a low bond. The judge who saw Green on Monday morning, Desean Jones, said a magistrate set his previous bond, not him. The organization previously said Jones was the judge that gave Green the $55K bond in March.

Tucker Graves, Green's attorney, confirmed that it wasn't Jones who set the bond.

"I do want to say I think bond may have been set by a magistrate ... Judge Jones did not set any type of bond," Graves said.

Graves said Green was quiet in court on Monday. He also sent condolences to the families of the injured officers.

"My prayers are with the families of all the officers involved and I hope everybody recovers," Graves said.

Green is due to appear back in court on Thursday. Prosecutors said that with his criminal history, he's facing a minimum of 25 years in prison with the possibility of life.