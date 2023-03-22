14-year-olds busted in vehicle an hour after man leaves it running outside South Beaumont home

The man saw several teens walking in the area when he left the running car but when he came back it was gone.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are reminding drivers not to leave their car unattended and running after catching a pair of 14-year-olds in a stolen vehicle.

A Beaumont man, who left his vehicle running on the street in front of his home in the 3900 block of Lou St, called police at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday night to report the vehicle had been stolen.

The man told officers that he saw several teens walking in the area when he left the running car but that when he came back it was gone according to a news release from police.

About an hour later, just before 8 p.m., an officer spotted the vehicle at Washington Blvd and Fourth St and pulled it over.

Officers found a pair of 14-year-olds in the car and arrested the driver and turned the other teen over to his parents the release said.

The 14-year-old driver was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and taken to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center.

In addition to reminding drivers not to leave a running car unattended, police are also reminding drivers not to leave their keys, guns or valuables in their cars.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

