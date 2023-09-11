Three teens arrested in Silsbee for aggravated robbery at vape store

Three suspects entered the store and took vaping products along with cash. One suspect was armed with a handgun.

SILSBEE, Texas — Three Kirbyville teens were arrested for aggravated robbery on August 31, 2023.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an aggravated robbery at the Vape-N-More at 3322 FM Hwy 92 in Silsbee according to a Hardin County Sheriff's Office news release.

Three suspects entered the store and took vaping products along with cash according to the release. One suspect was armed with a handgun.

The three suspects fled in a black pickup truck.

Over the next several days, investigators worked with area agencies to develop leads and evidence.

On September 6, law enforcement executed two search warrants in Jasper County. The black pickup was located and seized from the student parking lot at Kirbyville High School.

Evidence believed to be from the Silsbee robbery was found in the truck according to the release. A private residence on County Road 594 was also searched and more evidence was located.

The release states that three 16-year-old boys from Kirbyville were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery of the Vape-N-More.

The teens are currently at the Hardin County Juvenile Detention Center in Kountze.

This investigation is believed to be related to two other robberies in Jasper and Newton. Additional arrests or charges are possible as the investigation continues the release states.

The investigation was assisted by three counties law enforcement. Jasper Police Department, Kirbyville Police Department and Newton Police Department all helped.

From a Hardin County news release:

On August 31st, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Vape-N-More store located at 3322 FM Hwy 92 in Silsbee to investigate a reported Aggravated Robbery. Three suspects entered the store and took vaping products and cash money. One suspect was armed with a handgun. They fled northbound from the scene in a black pickup. Over the next several days, HCSO Investigators worked with area agencies in developing leads and evidence. On Wednesday September 6, area law enforcement executed two search warrants in Jasper County. The suspect vehicle was located and seized from the student parking lot at Kirbyville High School. It contained evidence believed to be from the Silsbee robbery. A private residence on County Rd 594 was also searched and more evidence was located there. Three 16-year-old male juveniles from Kirbyville have been arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery of the Silsbee business. They are currently confined at the Hardin County Juvenile Detention Center in Kountze. This investigation is believed to be related to two other robberies in Jasper and Newton. Additional arrests or charges are possible as this investigation continues. Sheriff Mark Davis wishes to thank the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton Police Departments, along with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for the assistance in this investigation. These cases spread out over three counties and required a tremendous amount of teamwork. This success would not have possible but for the willingness to work together to conduct surveillance and share resources.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.