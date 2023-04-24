'It was bleeding': Teenager shot at after-prom party north of Jasper recounts her shocking experience

12News is not releasing the victim's identity so that we can respect her privacy while still sharing her story.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — It was a night that should be remembered as one the greatest of a teenager’s life, but now, for some Jasper County teens, it will likely be remembered as one of the worst.

Nine teenagers ranging in age from 15 to 19 years old were injured in a shooting at an after-prom party. The shooting happened at a home north of Jasper on County Road 263.

The call regarding the shooting came in shortly after midnight Sunday. Deputies believe about 250 teenagers from Jasper and Kirbyville were at the party.

One of the victims, an 18-year-old, spoke with 12News about her experience. 12News is not releasing her identity so that we can respect her privacy while still sharing her story.

The teenager said she and her friends had just arrived at the house and were hanging out in the garage when she heard the first shot.

"I felt something really hot,” the teenager said. “I felt something hit me, but I didn't really know what it was. I think I passed out because I don't really remember anything else.”

She had been shot in the upper chest.

“I woke up, and I got to a safe place, got to my car and stuff and was able to leave," the teenager said.

After having been shot in the chest, the 18-year-old said she drove herself to the hospital.

“I feel like I was in shock when it happened,” the teenager said. “It really wasn't hurting. I didn't really realize it until somebody told me, and then I just held it. It was bleeding."

Eight of the victims were taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital by personal vehicles, and some were transferred to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for further treatment, according to the release. All of their wounds were not life-threatening.

Jasper High School Senior Madelyn Collins was also at the party when the shooting happened.

“I was excited to go to the party and celebrate with my classmates," Collins said.

Collins said it was a typical night of listening to music and talking to her friends until she heard the sounds of gunshots.

“I saw the pop, you know, how it makes a bright light," Collins said. "I saw it pop, and I fell."

Collins managed to run to safety. However, three of her cousins were among the nine teenage victims.

“When I turned around, she was on the ground with a gunshot wound, and all I could hear was her screaming my name and saying, ‘Maddie please help. Help. Help,’" Collins said.

Collins, who was looking forward to spending time with her friends after prom, said she now just feels lucky to be alive. She and many others in the community are hoping those responsible for the shooting are caught.

Sheriff Mitchel Newman said Jasper County deputies are leaving no stone unturned as they search for the person responsible.

“This was a huge party," Sheriff Newman said. "There were lots of kids there. We need the kids to come forward that was there to tell us what they seen or what they heard."

Sheriff Newman is asking that anyone with information regarding the shooting call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 409- 384-5417.

