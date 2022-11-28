Teenager certified to stand trial as adult following assault at West Brook High School

Jordon Savoy has been at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center since September 7, 2022.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 16-year-old teenager from Beaumont could soon stand trial as an adult after an assault at West Brook High School was caught on camera.

A hearing to determine if Jordon Savoy would be certified as an adult took place Monday at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center before Judge Randy Shelton. He was certified and now faces adult charges.

Savoy has been at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center since September 7, 2022.

Videos of the fight surfaced on social media and appeared to have been taken in the boy's bathroom. 12News has seen at least three versions of the fight from different angles

A teenage boy can be seen punching another boy, who is on the floor, in the face and head at least 14 times before kicking him in the face.

The boy on the floor tries to cover his face as he is hit multiple times.

Other teens can be seen in the bathroom when the incident is taking place. None of the teens standing around appear to offer the boy on the ground any assistance.

The boy who was hit multiple times can be seen standing up in one of the videos after the altercation with blood on his face around one eye and blood can be seen on the floor in the background.

In one of the videos, a teen can be heard after the altercation commenting how the boy got "beat the **** up" and suggesting he needs to go to the nurse.

The boy who was seen punching and kicking the other was arrested and could face robbery and assault charges, Councilman Mike Getz said in a September Facebook post.

