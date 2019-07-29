PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Cedar Ridge Apartments, located in the 7600 block of 9th Avenue, at 9:41 p.m. Sunday, July 28, Sergeant Shannon Meaux said in a news release. They found an 18-year-old man from Port Arthur who had been shot in his lower extremities, she said.

He was taken in an ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening, officials said.

The case is still being investigated by the Port Arthur Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

