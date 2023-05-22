Teen indicted after confessing to sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl at his home, outside of Nederland church

A 12-year-old girl reported to her mother she'd been sexually assaulted multiple times by Wyatt Kaden Hammer, 18, of Nederland.

NEDERLAND, Texas — An 18-year-old has been indicted after confessing to sexually assaulting a child on multiple occasions.

On May 22, 2023 at around 5:54 p.m., Officer J. Oge responded to a report of an aggravated sexual assault of a child in Nederland.

A 12-year-old girl reported to her mother she'd been sexually assaulted multiple times by 18-year-old Wyatt Kaden Hammer, who the victim had met at the Nederland ISD Alternative Campus (RAC), according to a probable cause affidavit.

A sexual assault exam was conducted on the victim at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

The victim says the assaults occurred in early April of 2023. She says on one incident, her and Wyatt were walking from RAC to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Nederland.

During that time, Wyatt sexually assaulted the victim. The victim described not wishing to do this but Wyatt "coaxed" her into it. according to the affidavit.

The victim also says Wyatt sexually assaulted her at his home in Nederland two separate times.

On May 23, 2023, Detective C. Perkins interviewed Wyatt and says Wyatt confessed to sexually assaulting the victim, according to the affidavit.

