Teen indicted, accused of threatening to shoot Colmesneil ISD students

Deputies saw a video that they said showed Chassin Tausch appearing to mimic pointing a rifle toward other students.

COLMESNEIL, Texas — A Colmesneil teenager may soon face trial on a felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot students at an East Texas school.

(Editors note: The above video is from a September 22, 2022 newscast.)

A Tyler County grand jury indicted Chassin Tausch, 17, on a felony terroristic threat charge on September 29, 2022, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release. Justice of Peace Ken Jobe set Tausch’s bond at $50,000.00.

Judge Jobe set numerous bonds conditions for Tausch, including that he must wear an ankle monitor, if he is able to make bond.

The incident happened on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Tyler County deputies responded to the Colmesneil Independent School District around 5 p.m., after receiving a call about a terroristic threat.

Deputies spoke to multiple witnesses and gathered evidence that included video footage from the school while on scene.

Deputies learn that Colmesneil ISD students threatened to shoot other students after an argument earlier that day, according to the release. The student was later identified as Tausch.

Deputies interviewed multiple students who corroborated the story about the threat. They also saw a video that they said showed Tausch appearing to mimic pointing a rifle toward other students.

Deputies arrested Tausch on September 21st, 2022, charging him with felony terroristic threat.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Tyler County Sheriff's Office release:

**UPDATE**

On September 29, 2022, the Tyler County District Attorney, Lucas Babin, presented this case to a Tyler County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury indicted Chassin Tausch for Felony Terroristic Threat. Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe set the bond on Tausch at $50,000.00 and required numerous Bond Conditions be completed, to include the wearing of an ankle monitor.

On Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, at approximately 5:00 PM, Tyler County Deputies responded to Colmesneil ISD, in response to a report of terroristic threat. While on scene, Deputies gathered evidence including multiple witness statements, as well video footage from the school.

Deputies were made aware of a 17-year-old Colmesneil ISD student who had made threats to shoot other students after an argument earlier in the day. Deputies then interviewed multiple students who corroborated this threat. Deputies were also able to view video footage showing the student appearing to mimic pointing a rifle towards other students.

Deputies presented a probable cause affidavit to Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe shortly after, whereupon a warrant of arrest was issued for the student. The student was arrested and booked into the Tyler County Jail on the evening of September 21st, 2022.

Chassin Tausch, age 17 of Colmesneil, currently remains in the Tyler County Jail charged with Felony Terroristic Threat.

