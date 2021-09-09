Teen girl leads police on chase from Orange to Port Arthur Wednesday night

When officers attempted to stop the SUV the driver, a 14-year-old girl, did not stop.

ORANGE, Texas — A teenaged girl led police in Orange on a chase in a stolen SUV late Wednesday night that ended in Port Arthur.

At about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, Orange Police officers located a Nissan Murano that they had learned was in the area being driven by a runaway girl from Vinton, Louisiana, according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

When officers attempted to stop the SUV, the 14-year-old female driver did not stop.

Officers chased the SUV, which was reported stolen in Toomey, Louisiana, through Orange, Bridge City and into Port Arthur before the teen finally stopped on Pleasure Island according to the release.

She and two other juvenile girls and a young adult man were taken into custody at the Island Store at 1900 MLK Drive the release said.

The driver was taken to a juvenile facility and the other girls and young man were released to their parents police said.

No one was injured in the incident which is continuing to be investigated by police in Orange and Port Arthur as well as Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

