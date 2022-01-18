Bodies of 3 teens found at Crosby-area home, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there are signs of trauma on the bodies.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The bodies of three teens were found Tuesday at a Crosby-area home, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the discovery was made inside a home in the 4500 block of Wolcek Road, which is just east of Crosby proper.

Gonzalez said the bodies did show signs of trauma.

KHOU 11 News Reporter Grace White is heading to the scene and will have updates on air and online.

Grace White on social media: Facebook | Twitter

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.