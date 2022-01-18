x
Crime

Bodies of 3 teens found at Crosby-area home, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there are signs of trauma on the bodies.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The bodies of three teens were found Tuesday at a Crosby-area home, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the discovery was made inside a home in the 4500 block of Wolcek Road, which is just east of Crosby proper.

Gonzalez said the bodies did show signs of trauma.

