Teen accused of driving drunk in crash that killed Beaumont police officer booked into jail

Luis Torres spent time in the hospital after the crash on Sunday morning. He's held on a $750,000 bond.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 18-year-old suspect accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that claimed the life of a Beaumont police officer has been booked into the Jefferson County Jail after spending several days in the hospital.

Investigators say Luis Torres had more than 3 times the legal blood alcohol content level when he hit a police cruiser head on Sunday morning.

Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell died in the crash, and officer Gabriel Fells was seriously injured.

Torres' bonds total $750,000 according to jail records.

He's facing two charges in connection with the wreck, including intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Yarbrough-Powell was a 23-year-old Lumberton native. Her funeral services are set for Saturday.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has launched a preliminary investigation into Tequila's Mexican Bar and Grill on Memorial Boulevard in connection connection with the crash.

The agency’s spokesperson, Chris Porter, confirmed the probe to 12News anchor Jordan Williams. Porter says, initially, agents will focus on a “source investigation” – essentially asking “were minors served improperly or were intoxicated persons being served?”

A probable cause affidavit says information about Torres' 'activities' before the crash were found online.