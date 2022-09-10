Woman arrested, accused of concealing narcotics and providing them to Tarrant Co. Jail inmate

The sheriff's office said the woman worked for an outside vendor.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A woman has been arrested after being accused of concealing narcotics and providing them to an inmate inside the Tarrant County Jail, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

TCSO said Aaliyah Lyles, who worked for an outside vendor, was arrested in August and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance between four and 200 grams, Possession of a Controlled Substance between one and four grams and Possession of a Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility.

According to TCSO, investigators became aware of the situation after an inmate was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital for a medical emergency believed to be related or a narcotic overdose. The inmate survived the incident and made a full recovery, TCSO said.

Multiple interviews were conducted and it was discovered an employee who worked for an outside vendor brought the illegal drugs inside the jail, TCSO said.

The investigation also revealed that 23-year-old inmate, Trelynn Wormley, may have taken an illegal narcotic that had been smuggled into the jail a few days prior to this incident, according to the sheriff's office. Wormley died at John Peter Smith Hospital on July 20 after being transported due to a medical emergency.

"The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office takes this seriously and all those found to be involved will be held fully accountable, including criminal prosecution where evidence leads to charges," TCSO said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing.