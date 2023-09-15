Sword-wielding suspect re-arrested after attempted break-in at Kirbyville Police Department

He was banging on the door demanding to be let in while wielding a sword and carrying a machete, pair of scissors and a fishing pole.

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — A Kirbyville man armed with a sword was arrested Thursday after trying to force his way into the Kirbyville Police Department.

Just a few hours later, Bruce Thomas, 39, was released from the Jasper County Jail and showed up at the Kirbyville Police Department banging on the door demanding to be let in, according to Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister,

Thomas was wearing a bullet proof vest while wielding a sword and also carrying a machete, pair of scissors and a fishing pole. Had Thomas realized that the door was unlocked he could have simply walked in.

Kirbyville police arrested him at the police station and charged him with retaliation. His bond is set at $50,000.

Thomas's had been originally arrested and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon a few weeks go, Brister said.

Police say Thomas shot through a truck with an AR-15 many times while there were three people in the truck. No one was hit.

As a condition of his bond on the aggravated assault arrest, Judge Mike Smith ordered a mental health evaluation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.