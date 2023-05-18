x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Beaumont Police SWAT Team seizes drugs and guns from home Thursday afternoon

As a result of the search warrant, officers found suspected phencyclidine, methamphetamine, xanax, percocet pills and synthetic marijuana.
Credit: BPD

BEAUMONT, Texas — An investigation is underway after Beaumont Police executed a search warrant that lead to the discovery of drugs and guns at a home Thursday afternoon. 

The warrant was done following an investigation stemming from complaints involving narcotics being distributed from a residence in the 2200 block of Taylor Street, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Beaumont PD's SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 4 p.m.

As a result of the search, officers found a large amount of various narcotics including suspected phencyclidine, methamphetamine, xanax, percocet pills and synthetic marijuana, according to the release.

There was also a handgun and a shotgun found during the search of the home.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

Narcotics Search Warrant Leads to Gun & Drugs Being Seized.  Following a lengthy investigation stemming from complaints involving narcotics being distributed from a residence in the 2200 block of Taylor, BPD's SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant today at 4:00 pm. A result of the search yielded a large amount of various narcotics to include suspected Phencyclidine, Methamphetamine, Xanax, Percocet pills, and Synthetic Marijuana. There was also a handgun and a shotgun located during the search of the residence.  This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories 

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com 

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App 

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. 

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app 12News “In the Know” Newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Beaumont Police arrest registered sex offender accused of sexually assaulting teen he met on social media

Before You Leave, Check This Out