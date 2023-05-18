Beaumont Police SWAT Team seizes drugs and guns from home Thursday afternoon

As a result of the search warrant, officers found suspected phencyclidine, methamphetamine, xanax, percocet pills and synthetic marijuana.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An investigation is underway after Beaumont Police executed a search warrant that lead to the discovery of drugs and guns at a home Thursday afternoon.

The warrant was done following an investigation stemming from complaints involving narcotics being distributed from a residence in the 2200 block of Taylor Street, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Beaumont PD's SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 4 p.m.



As a result of the search, officers found a large amount of various narcotics including suspected phencyclidine, methamphetamine, xanax, percocet pills and synthetic marijuana, according to the release.

There was also a handgun and a shotgun found during the search of the home.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

