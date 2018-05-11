LUMBERTON, N.C. — An AMBER Alert was issued for a teenage girl police say was kidnapped from a front yard in Lumberton Monday morning.

The FBI announced Tuesday that they are offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information that helps locate Hania Noelia Aguilar, the 13-year-old girl who was abducted while she was standing outside her family's mobile home yesterday.

"The most important part of our investigation is you, the public" said Andy De La Rocha, a senior FBI agent who is helping in the probe to find Hania. "And we need your help."

On Tuesday, the Lumberton Police Department and the FBI have uncovered a photo of the SUV wanted in connection with the kidnapping of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar. The stolen SUV was spotted on a surveillance camera in Lumberton. Investigators have been collecting and analyzing surveillance video since Hania was taken from her home on November 5, 2018.

The image was captured near her home minutes after the kidnapping.

Police said a man dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandana grabbed Aguilar at Rosewood Mobile Home Park. Police said the man forced the girl into a stolen Green 2002 Ford Expedition.

The Lumberton Police Department and FBI Charlotte are asking for the public's assistance to find 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar. If you see the stolen vehicle Hania was taken in, call 911 or a special tip line at 910-272-5871.

The car was registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, South Carolina, and had South Carolina license plate NWS-984.

Late Monday night, authorities released a new picture that more closely resembles the SUV. They said the paint on the hood is peeling, and there is a Clemson sticker on the rear window.

This updated picture is more similar to the SUV wanted in a Lumberton, NC girl's kidnapping. Paint on the hood is peeling and there is a Clemson sticker on the rear window. Call 911 if you see the vehicle.

Investigators with the Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff's Office, FBI Agents, and SBI agents are currently following nearly 50 leads.

A special tip line has been set up for anyone to call for with information to help investigators find Aguilar at 910-272-5871.

The girl's mother made a plea for Aguilar's return.

"I just want my daughter back with me. I am here waiting for you, I love you, and I only care about you and I don’t have anything against whoever did this to you. I just want you back," she said.

On Tuesday, the FBI released a poster in Spanish showing the suspect's vehicle and pictures of the girl.

