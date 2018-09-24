VIDOR — A man's "shortcut" walk across Vidor ISD property led to a temporary lockdown early Monday and his arrest. An employee spotted the man around 8 a.m. near Vidor Elementary and Oak Forest Elementary.

The worker contacted Vidor ISD Police Chief, Mike Sanchez, who immediately responded, according to a statement from Sally Andrews, the district's coordinator of community relations.

Officers searched a backpack that the man was carrying and found prohibited items. The district spokesperson didn't specify what was located. Officers arrested the man and took him to the Orange County Jail.

Administrators say students were never in any danger. "This person was not approaching a school, and there was no danger to students. While the issue was being addressed, Vidor Elementary and Oak Forest were on temporary lockdown," Andrews reiterated.

© 2018 KBMT