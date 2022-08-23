Campus emergency declared | 'Suspicious individual' soliciting women in Lamar University parking lots, officials say

Staff and students are asked to report and suspicious activity to the Lamar University Police Department.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials at Lamar University have declared a campus emergency.

A "suspicious individual" is allegedly soliciting women in Lamar University parking lots, according to a Lamar University release. Those on campus are asked to not approach or enter any vehicles that do not belong to people they know.

Staff and students are asked to report any suspicious activity to the Lamar University Police Department.

The suspect is described as a man with facial hair, brown eyes and a buzzed hair cut, according to the release. He is said to be wearing a lime green construction vest.

The suspect is said to be in a 2022 gray Chevy Trailblazer with black rims.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Lamar University release:

This is the Lamar University Emergency Notification System. A campus emergency has been declared. This is not a test. The Lamar University President's Office has authorized the following alert message:

Be advised that a suspicious individual is soliciting females in Lamar Parking lots. Do not approach or enter any vehicles belonging to individuals you are not familiar with. Please report any suspicious activity to Lamar University Police Department.

I repeat, a campus emergency has been declared, this is not a test. Please relate this information to affected individuals within your work area immediately and follow the instructions of your local authorities.

Suspect: Black male, light skin, lime green construction vest, facial hair, buzzed haircut, brown eyes.

Vehicle: 2022 Gray Chevy Trailblazer with Black Rims.

