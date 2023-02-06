'Suspicious device' discovered at Air Liquide facility in Port Neches

The sheriff's office plans to offer more information at noon.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Deputies and state and federal officials are investigating the discovery of a "suspicious device" in a mailbox at a Port Neches chemical plant.

Earlier Friday morning the "suspicious device" was found in a mailbox at the Air Liquide facility in the 2100 block of Park Rd in Port Neches, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

There is currently no threat to the public or the immediate area as the device has been isolated according to the sheriff's office.

The FBI, the BATF and postal inspectors are also investigating according to Port Neches fire chief Eloy Vega.

The sheriff's office plans to offer more information at noon.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...

Earlier this morning, 06/02/2023, a suspicious device was discovered in a mailbox at the Air Liquide Facility in the 2100 block of Park Road in Port Neches, Texas.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is working with local, state and federal officials in the investigation. The device has been isolated and there is no immediate threat to the area nor the public.

We will give an update at noon in the parking lot of the Port Neches Library, 2025 Merriman, Port Neches, Texas

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.