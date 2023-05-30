Two auto-burglary suspects wanted after stealing 'many items of value' at Nederland apartment complex

Ring door camera video shows two men entering into unlocked vehicles and stealing property.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Deputies are searching for suspects believed to have committed auto-burglaries at an apartment complex in Nederland.

The alleged crime happened on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 around 4:15 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Hwy 69 in Nederland.

Ring door camera video shows two men entering into unlocked vehicles and stealing property, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

One vehicle was possibly forced open. Although no firearms were reported stolen, deputies say many items of value were.

One suspect has his hair worn in cornrows on the side with the front part pulled back into a small ponytail.

He was clean shaven, wearing a dark short-sleeved t-shirt, dark jeans and black and white athletic shoes, according to the release.

The second suspect appears to have his hair shaved on the sides, pulled back on top and worn in long/mid-back length.

He was wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt with graphics on the back, dark pants and white athletic shoes with black trim.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.