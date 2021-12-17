Suspects purchase gift cards at Walmart with credit cards stolen from Beaumont church, police say

The man and woman caused substantial damage to the church and stole money and credit cards during the burglary.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Beaumont Police are looking for two suspects accused of burglarizing a church and damaging the building, according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

The burglary happened early Wednesday morning at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, which is located at 1350 N. 23rd Street in Beaumont.

The suspects caused substantial damage to the property and stole money and credit cards during the burglary, the release said.

After the burglary, the stolen credit cards were used at a Walmart in Lake Charles, police said.

Surveillance footage at the Walmart showed what appears to be a man and a woman purchasing gift cards while using the stolen credit cards. The two were also caught on camera driving away in a white SUV.

If you can identify the suspects, Beaumont Police are urging you to call the department at 409-832-1234 or send a tip anonymous to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

