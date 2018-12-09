HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Several suspects were taken into custody after a shootout left one DPS investigator injured in north Harris County Tuesday night.
Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say two special agents were investigating a carjacking when they heard shots at an apartment complex located in the 300 block of North Vista Drive.
One of the DPS special agents, who entered the apartment complex grounds in his vehicle, was injured when he was either struck by a gunfire or shrapnel, officials said. His injury was non life-threatening and was treated at the scene.
Another DPS special agent returned fire at the suspects. The suspects then fled the scene and barricaded themselves in an apartment at the complex.
They were later detained. One of the suspects was injured by gunfire and transported to Northwest Medical Center.