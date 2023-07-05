Suspects caught on camera stealing car with wedding cake inside in front of Nederland bakery

"You never think it will happen to you…until it does."

NEDERLAND, Texas — A cake decorator from Nederland was able to salvage a wedding cake after it was damaged in a Saturday car theft.

"You never think it will happen to you…until it does," Anita Nguyen, co-owner of Golden Croissant in Nederland, said in a Sunday morning Facebook post. "My car was stolen yesterday right in front of our bakery, and along with it, the wedding cake I was ready to deliver."

The theft was caught on camera. In the video viewed by 12News, Nguyen can be seen putting a wedding cake in the back of a white car.

"I’m loading up my wedding cake to head out to the venue," Nguyen posted. "It's in an insulated box, but I have to keep the car AC on to keep things cool. I run inside for one minute to grab my water."

The video then shows two suspects standing near the car. They are seen looking around for a few seconds and then getting into the vehicle.

The name, age and identity of the suspects have not been released.

Nguyen can be heard off-camera saying, "Hey, get out." She is then seen grabbing onto the passenger side door handle saying, "Get out of my car," as the suspects drive off in her vehicle.

According to the timeline of events Nguyen posted on social media, the theft took place about a minute after she stepped away from the car to get water.

"The kids take off with the car as I’m walking out," Nguyen posted. "My phone was also in the car, which they ditch nearby in the street."

Nguyen said officers from the Nederland Police Department rushed to the scene. Port Arthur police later found her car with the cake box still inside around 4 p.m., according to Nguyen.

"We finally were able to get to the car and see how the cake looked," Nguyen posted. "It was completely toppled over and an absolute mess."

Nguyen salvaged what she could and put together at least three tiers for the wedding. She was able to show up to the event with a "pretty decent cake" despite the incident.

"Almost would’ve never known it was stolen," Nguyen posted.

Nguyen said the suspects ran off but were eventually caught on foot. She thanked the Nederland Police Department and the Port Arthur Police Department for their help.

