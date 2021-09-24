Crazy video! Suspects trying to carjack Amazon truck blocked by good Samaritan in SUV, Houston police say

A video camera inside the delivery truck shows the robbery suspects about to drive away, but they were stopped by a witness parked behind them.

HOUSTON — Houston police released video Friday that shows a couple of brazen robbery suspects allegedly trying to carjack an Amazon delivery truck.

The Amazon driver got out of the truck to deliver a package in a northeast Houston neighborhood and was ambushed by the suspects, according to HPD's Robbery Division.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. on June 9 in the 200 block of Garrotsville near Fulton, but the video was just released.

The driver said one of the suspects had his hand in his pocket and said he had a gun. He told robbery detectives they forced him out of the truck and jumped inside.

The suspects got into the van and started to back up, but a neighbor who witnessed the robbery blocked them in the driveway with his SUV, HPD said.

Suspects rob delivery driver of his van in North Houston and as the suspects were about to drive off, a neighbor witnessed the incident and used his own vehicle to block the suspects from leaving. The frustrated suspects then flee empty handed. See Story->https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx pic.twitter.com/JOzvs187eu — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) September 24, 2021

The suspect who was driving rammed into the SUV, but the good Samaritan didn't budge. That's when the passenger jumped out and walked around to the driver's side and told his partner that they needed to get out of there.

They ran off on foot leaving the delivery truck -- and all the loot inside it -- behind.

The Amazon driver and the witness weren't hurt.

The Robbery Division released the following descriptions:

Suspect #1: Black male; 25 to 30 years old; 5’10 to 5’11; 180 to 190 pounds; dark skin; cross tattoo next to left eye and other facial tattoos.

Suspect #2: Black male; 25 to 30 years old; 5’10 to 5’11; 180 to 190 pounds; dark skin; numerous tattoos all over his body.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to charges and/or arrests of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.