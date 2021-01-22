Four teen suspects in Beaumont crime ring arrested after brief car chase

Detectives believe the car has been involved in more than ten business robberies in the Beaumont area as well as other robberies in surrounding cities.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Four teenagers, who Beaumont Police believe are involved in a crime ring across the city, were arrested after a brief chase in a stolen SUV Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The four boys were also arrested for possession of a dangerous drug. This happened Thursday around 3 p.m. when Southeast Texas Auto Theft investigators contacted Beaumont Police about a stolen white Honda SUV.

Detectives believe the Honda has been involved in more than ten business robberies in the Beaumont area as well as other "numerous robberies" in surrounding cities, according to the release.

Detectives found the SUV near Elgie Street and Avenue C, but the driver drove away from patrol officers.

After a short car chase, officers stopped the Honda in the 4200 block of Kenneth Avenue and found four teenagers in the stolen SUV.

They were all taken to the Beaumont Police station to speak with detectives. After their interviews, the following took place.

17-year-old Eddie Thomas III, of Beaumont, was placed under arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and detention in a motor vehicle, and possession of a dangerous drug.

17-year-old K’Leb Diamond, of Beaumont, was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug.

17-year-old Ricki Slone III, of Beaumont, was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug .

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug. He was taken to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center.

Additional charges and arrests are expected, according to the release.

Beaumont detectives are working with multiple law enforcement agencies to investigate the organized crime ring.

