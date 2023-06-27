Suspected meth, heroin seized after Beaumont Police chase suspect in car reported stolen out of Orange County

Yance Young, 31, of Beaumont, was found in possession of approximately six grams of suspected methamphetamine and an amount of suspected heroin.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man police say was driving a stolen vehicle and found in possession of suspected meth and heroin has been arrested and charged.

On June 27, 2023 at about 3 p.m., officers with the Beaumont Police Department worked with Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies to attempt to stop a gray Nissan Altima in the 3200 block of Interstate 10.

The driver didn't stop and led officers on a pursuit through the north end of Beaumont, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The vehicle eventually stopped in the 1200 block of North 11th St., at which the driver, now identified as 31-year-old Beaumont resident Yance Young, jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers arrested Young.

He was found to be in possession of approximately six grams of suspected methamphetamine and an amount of suspected heroin, according to the release.

It was then determined that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Orange County.

Young was transported to the Beaumont Police Department to be interviewed by detectives and then later booked in the Jefferson County Jail.

He was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle and evading arrest.

