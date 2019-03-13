BEAUMONT, Texas — After the FBI shared her photo, accused kidnapper Lanyale Briggs has been taken into FBI custody.

RELATED: Found: FBI says suspected kidnapper has been taken into custody

The FBI says Briggs turned herself in to the Beaumont office after seeing her photos across the media and social media platforms.

A spokesperson for the FBI told 12News Tuesday that federal agents believe a woman wanted in connection with a violent kidnapping and could possibly have been hiding in Beaumont.

Connor Hagan, FBI Houston Public Affairs Officer, said Beaumont police officers responded to a disturbance at a home on Avenue B on March 5. Investigators determined that Lanyale Briana Briggs, 29, and an unnamed man assaulted a Jefferson County woman, kidnapped her and brought her to Louisiana.