BEAUMONT, Texas — After the FBI shared her photo, accused kidnapper Lanyale Briggs has been taken into FBI custody.

RELATED: Found: FBI says suspected kidnapper has been taken into custody

The FBI says Briggs turned herself in to the Beaumont office after seeing her photos across the media and social media platforms.

FBI Investigators believe that Briggs, 29, along with a man, assaulted a Jefferson County woman, kidnapped her and brought her to Louisiana.

The man has been identified as Darrell Oliver Lewis, 25, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Texas.

CPSO

A spokesperson for the FBI told 12News Tuesday that federal agents believe a Briggs was wanted in connection with a violent kidnapping and could possibly be hiding in Beaumont.