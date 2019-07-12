HOUSTON — An Houston police officer was injured overnight Saturday after a suspected drunk driver rear-ended his patrol vehicle.

Lt. Barrow with the Houston Police Department said the officer was on a special assignment and pulled over on the side of the road near Tidwell Road and C E King Parkway when the suspected drunk driver crashed into the back of his vehicle.

The officer was taken to the hospital with a possible concussion and arm injury.

The suspected drunk driver, who is a woman, was taken to the joint processing center for a DWI investigation.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office have already accepted driving while intoxicated charges.

There is a chance charges may be upgraded.

Check back for updates.

