BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police have arrested and charged a man accused of shooting a man outside a Beaumont Waffle House after losing a dice game.

Javante Stoker, 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Stoker was located Tuesday and arrested in the 4700 block of Park around 2:30 pm by members of the US Marshall Task Force according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

RELATED: Beaumont Police say dice game loser robs fellow players, shoots one outside Waffle House

They say he opened fire in the Waffle House parking lot after losing a dice game around 3 a.m. on August 7.

"The victim just left one of our local clubs, Nells. Had to gone to Waffle House and to have some breakfast decided while he was waiting on his food to go out with a couple other guys and have a dice game," Officer Carol Riley with the Beaumont Police Department said.

Police say several people, including Stoker, were playing dice outside Waffle House on College Street when he lost the game.

"The victim said Mr. Stoker lost, went to his vehicle, got a gun, came back and tried to rob everybody and the victim refused," Riley said.

Stoker is accused of shooting a man in the lower part of his body.

"Now of course, everyone is innocent until proven guilty," Riley said.

Stoker was taken to Jefferson County Jail and is held on a $300,000 bond.

Jail records show Stoker also had a previous charge of theft of a firearm.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at approximately 2:30pm Javante Jordan Stoker, a 19 year old Beaumont man, was arrested for the August 7th aggravated robbery at Waffle House. An aggravated robbery warrant was issued for Stoker’s arrest Friday, August 9th, 2019.

Stoker was located today and arrested in the 4700 block of Park around 2:30 pm by members of the US Marshall Task Force. Stoker was transported to Beaumont Police Department to speak with detectives and then transported to Jefferson County Jail. Stoker was booked in for the Aggravated Robbery Warrant with a $300,000 bond and an MTRP warrant issued 6-24-19 for Theft of a Firearm charge 12-28-18.