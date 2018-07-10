Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Port Arthur grocery store early Sunday morning.

Port Arthur Police responded to a robbery at M&D Grocery on Memorial Boulevard around 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 7.

A man entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money before fleeing on foot, police said in a news release.

Port Arthur Police's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

