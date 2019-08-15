MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect accused of inappropriately touching girls at two Walmart stores.

Deputies said the first incident happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Walmart at 1025 Sawdust Road in Spring. They said the suspect inappropriately touched a girl in the greeting card section at the store.

According to deputies, the suspect drove to the Walmart at 10001 Woodlands Parkway in The Woodlands just before 9 p.m. and inappropriately groped another girl getting school supplies.

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts and may have been driving a small, red four-door car.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call MCSO at (936) 760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).

