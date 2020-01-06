ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an early Monday morning robbery at a convenience store.

A 911 caller reported the robbery at OJ's Store in the 9500 block of Highway 12 around 5:43 a.m. Monday, June 1.

No one had life-threatening injuries from the incident, Orange County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kari Mahaffey said in a news release. Video released by the sheriff's office shows the suspect hitting the clerk behind the counter and grabbing cash.

After the robbery, the suspect fled the store on foot, Mahaffey said.

The suspect is described as a black man about 5 ft. 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about this robbery should contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have any information, call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS.

All tips are anonymous and you could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

