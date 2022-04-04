Beaumont man turns himself in, arrested for murder after body found lying in ditch on Monday

The victim was found lying in a ditch with a stab wound.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man turned himself into the police and was arrested for murder after a body was found along a north Beaumont street on Monday.

The victim’s body was found shortly after 11 a.m., according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Police responded to the 2600 block of Pine Street after receiving a call about a victim possibly being hit by a vehicle.

Responding officers found the body of Christopher D. Smith, 45, of Beaumont, on the side of the road. After further investigation, it was revealed that Smith was the victim of a homicide.

Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins told 12News that Smith had been stabbed.

After questioning multiple witnesses, detectives learned a man known as “JRock” was a possible suspect, according to the release.

Shortly before 7 p.m. that same day, a man went to the police station to turn himself in for the murder. He was identified as Jermaine Jamarcus Reeder, 25, of Beaumont.

After speaking with investigators, Reeder was arrested for the murder of Smith. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a full Beaumont Police Department release:

