PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police say a suspect turned himself in after a 7-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Brinkman Drive about a disturbance on Tuesday afternoon, and found that the girl made an outcry to her mother about a sexual assault that had just happened.

The suspect is a 25-year-old Orange resident, and police say he initially fled the scene before later turning himself in.

The man was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, and is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Police are still investigating.