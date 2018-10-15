HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect who they say attempted to carjack a TV news crew and assaulted a police officer in downtown early Monday.

Houston Police say the suspect crashed into a KPRC news van at Chartress and Texas. He then attempted to pull the driver out of the news vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

#BREAKING: scary moments for our colleagues over at @KPRC2 this morning. A man slams into the back of their live truck and tries to car jack them. We’re told crew is ok - just pretty shaken up #khou11 #Htownrush — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) October 15, 2018

Police say an HPD prisoner transport saw the collision and stopped to check to see what happened. That is when the suspect assaulted the female officer driving the transport and took her vehicle.

HPD Patrol car was taken by force after officers stopped to assist at a wreck involving a Channel 2 live truck. News crew and one officer had minor injuries. 202 pic.twitter.com/fYEnDZlIvd — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 15, 2018

There was a juvenile suspect in the HPD transport at the time of the carjacking. He was later found down the street.

.@houstonpolice tell me the carjacker is still out there in one of their units - the carjacker put the 16 year old who was in the cop car out a few blocks from Chartres and Texas where this happened #khou11 #Htownrush pic.twitter.com/Hfw64rfA7g — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) October 15, 2018

The suspect is still missing, but the transport was later found at Old Spanish Trail and Spur 5. A description of the suspect has not been released.

Patrol car has been located near OST and Produce Row. Search for suspect under way. 202 pic.twitter.com/G6youTmbCu — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 15, 2018

Both the news crew and the female officer were transported to a local hospital to be checked out, police said.

As for injuries, I’m told the photojournalist from @KPRC2 went to the hospital, one of the officers was also pretty badly scraped up from fighting with the suspect and being drug a bit by the cop car when the guy was carjacking them #khou11 #htownrush — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) October 15, 2018

