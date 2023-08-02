1 arrested, 1 suspect still at large after February burglary of Dollar General store in Jasper

Deputies arrested Ivory McCardle, 31, of Humble in connection to the store burglary. Another male suspect is still at large.

JASPER, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect still on the run after a February burglary of a Dollar General store.

It happened on February 6, 2023 at Dollar General, located at 12955 TX-63 W in Jasper.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the early morning hours. When they got there, they discovered the front glass has been broken and the store had been burglarized.

Two males were seen on surveillance footage breaking into the store and stealing items.

Deputies arrested Ivory McCardle, 31, of Humble in connection to the store burglary after information received by investigators with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

McCardle is currently in the Liberty County Jail on similar charges and is awaiting transport to the Jasper County Jail to be booked on the charge of burglary of a building, which is a state jail felony.

One of the suspects seen on surveillance footage is still at-large.

If you have any information regarding this crime or the identity of the second suspect, please contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 409-384-5417.

