Deputies searching for suspect after 7 shots were fired at driver on Highway 73 in Bridge City

The driver told deputies the young men in the gray SUV were around 18 years of age and were making "obscene gestures to other motorists on the roadway."

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a shooting on Highway 73.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4 at around 7 p.m., a victim was struck by gunfire while driving westbound on Highway 73 in Bridge City, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say as the driver approached the traffic light at the intersection of Ferry Drive and Highway 73, he saw a gray SUV occupied by several people.

The man told deputies the young men were around 18 years of age and were making "obscene gestures to other motorists on the roadway," according to the release.

The gray SUV proceeded westbound on HWY 73 across the Rainbow Bridge toward Port Arthur.

The man says he was traveling in the same direction, but stayed behind the vehicle as they traveled.

He says as the two vehicles approached the off ramp at Highway 366, the gray SUV took the exit as he continued on westward, on Highway 73, toward Port Arthur.

The victim told deputies that as the gray SUV exited, an occupant in the left, rear passenger seat fired around seven shots at his vehicle, according to the release.

He was struck by the bullets in the foot and called 911.

The suspect vehicle continued to Highway 366 turning north, toward 32nd St. in Groves. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The Gray SUV's partial license plate numbers include 926. The plate has white numbers and letters.

Anyone able to identify the vehicle and/or suspects is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.