Suspect shot by police after crime spree in Beaumont and Lufkin

Lufkin police officers say they shot the suspect when he attempted to assault them during a burglary.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department and the Lufkin Police Department are working together after crime spree in both cities ended in police shooting the suspect.

The spree began in Beaumont at 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the 7-11 convenience store at 501 Washington. A women told police a man threatened her while she was airing her tires, and stole her tan Ford Expedition.

Police say that at 12 a.m., the same suspect robbed the Criss-Cross convenience store at 350 MLK. He threatened the clerk, and took off with an undisclosed amount of money, according to investigators.

The suspect was next seen at 1:15 a.m., when the stolen Ford Expedition drove through an entrance of Parkdale Mall. Police say he stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise at two jewelry and perfume kiosks before driving away.

Hours later, the suspect was confronted by police during a burglary in Lufkin. Police say they shot the suspect, when he tried to assault the responding officers.

Right now, the condition of the suspect is unknown. 12News is working to learn the identity and condition of the suspect.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information