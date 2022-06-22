Suspect seen ripping down security camera at Vidor church before burglary

This is the third time the Maplecrest Baptist Church has been broken into.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIDOR, Texas — A crime committed at a church in Vidor has forced leaders of the church to take action.

A video the Maplecrest Baptist Church shared with 12News shows a masked intruder walking up to the church and ripping down the security camera. The suspect eventually broke into the church and allegedly stole a television and an A/C unit.

This is the third time the church has been broken into, Maplecrest Baptist Church Pastor David Valleau said. The most recent break-in happened on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

“They took an old air conditioning unit that we had and stole the copper coils out of it,” Pastor Valleau said. “He's stolen probably three television sets, and I can't think of the other things right now, but that's primarily what he looks for.”

Valleau believes police have been staying on top of the recent thefts. Now, church leaders are taking extra steps to protect their property.

“Some people who handle our security committee, they're looking into these things now, because that's really what we need, so it can alert the police or other people immediately to the scene," Pastor Valleau said. "We've put all kinds of new door locks on the doors and all kinds of things like that to make our building more secure.”

The intruder got through the current lock on the church's door. Valleau does not know if the same person keeps breaking into the church or if the crime is being done by different people.



Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said they are trying to track down who is responsible.



“We have had some information on possible suspects and we're continuing to move forward on that issue,” Chief Carroll said. “We do have a grey picture of the individual although they're covered up but just like with anything people recognize an individual and we have received some tips on who that individual is.”

Chief Carrol said something that can keep a person safe is to make sure all of doors and windows are locked on their home or business.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.