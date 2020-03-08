Suspect on the loose after stolen car chase ends in wooded area

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the chase started in Beaumont around 12:30 and ended with a crash in a wooded area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are working to catch a man after a stolen car chase ended in a crash Monday afternoon.

The chase started around 12:30 Monday when someone spotted a stolen Chevy Malibu and called officials.

The white car was reported stolen on July 26 according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The chase started in Beaumont near Woodlawn and Concord and ended at the end of Gist in a wooded area.

The spokesperson says it appears the driver didn't hit the brakes before crashing at the end of the chase. The suspect still hasn't been caught and is on foot as officials search.