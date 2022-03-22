Suspect spends 8 hours, 3 trips to steal welding machines from Beaumont laydown yard

BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies are looking for the person who stole three welding machines over the course of about eight hours overnight on a weekend in February 2022.
A person driving a light colored GMC Yukon was caught on video driving through the fence of a laydown yard in the 6400 block of Industrial Drive in Beaumont at about 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect drove back out through the hole in the fence, which was not visible from the street, towing a Vantage 322 welding machine according to deputies.
There were no license plates on the SUV.
An online search showed similar welding machines selling for more than $16,000 each.
The suspect is described as tall with a medium build and wearing a black hoodie, purple gloves, black pants and black shoes with what resembled a Nike swoosh.
The suspect then returned several hours later at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning and stole the second Vantage 322 welding machine according to Captain Crystal Holmes.
They returned for a third machine at about 7 a.m. Holmes said.
Deputies ask that anyone with information contact them or Crime Stoppers.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.