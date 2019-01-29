CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Police Department officers were led on a wild chase Tuesday involving a man in full camouflage and a helmet driving a John Deere tractor on Highway 77.

3News captured the entire chase on camera.

According to Driscoll Police Chief Michael Cantu, it was around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when the suspect was driving his John Deere tractor at a gas station and backed into a Spectrum company van. The driver of the van confronted the suspect, and eventually police were called to the scene.

When officers arrived, the suspect got back on his tractor and drove off. An Driscoll police officer tried to stop him and ended up being dragged several feet, injuring his arm.

Officers pursued the suspect north on Highway 77 until he eventually drove his tractor into a field just north of Farm Road 2826. Police circled the field for some time before sending a four-wheel drive police unit into the field where officers converged on the suspect and removed him from the tractor.

Police said in all, the pursuit lasted over an hour.

Alan Baade was arrested by Driscoll police Tuesday after leading officers on a chase while driving a John Deere tractor.

Investigators identified the suspect as 45-year-old Alan Baade and said he was wanted on a felony charge out of Nueces County. He was arrested and transported to the Nueces County Jail where he will face a new charge of aggravated assault of a peace office, along with the felony warrant.

According to the Driscoll police chief, the suspect said he was trying to get to California to assist with the wildfires, and also said he needed money from President Donald Trump.