A suspect was able to escape on foot after leading Department of Public Safety troopers and police on a high-speed chase.

A trooper attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle that would not stop or slow down.

Multiple DPS troopers started chasing the suspect down highway 69 in Nederland.

The suspect then led police down Spurlock Rd, then back to the highway and eventually left his car and started running off Viterbo Rd on foot.

He then ran to the Jack Brooks Airport and was not apprehended.

From Texas Department of Public Saftey...

On June 1, 2018, at approximately 10:30p.m., a DPS Trooper was working routine patrol on US 69 in Jefferson County and observed a vehicle that appeared to be speeding in his rearview mirror. The Trooper confirmed that the vehicle was speeding with his radar. The Trooper activated his emergency lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued at a high rate of speed. The driver abruptly exited the freeway and stopped near Viterbo Road. The driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

At this time, the driver has not been apprehended.

There are no additional details to be released.

