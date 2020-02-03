BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating following an officer-involved shooting outside\ a Beaumont strip club late Sunday night.

Police were called to the Temptations Club in the 5900 block of College Street at about 11 p.m. Sunday night for a an active shooter call according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

When officers arrived they made contact with the suspect, who was still armed, and shots were exchanged according to the release.

The shooting took place outside the club according to officers at the scene.

The suspect was injured and then taken into custody by officers before being taken by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont the release said.

Multiple evidence markers were visible on the ground near the entrance to the club as officers investigated at the scene of the shooting.

One other person, a customer at the club, was also injured but no officers were hurt.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release…

Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 11:00 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to Temptations Club located at 5900 College Street in reference to a call for service of a suspect actively shooting at the business.

Patrol officers quickly arrived and encountered the suspect with a gun.

Shots were fired and the suspect was injured. The suspect was then taken into custody and was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital.

One of the patrons in the business was injured during the incident and no officers were hurt. The investigation is still on-going.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Beaumont pastor dies in Saturday morning crash after vehicle hits tree

35-year-old man dies after car runs into tree on dead end street in Beaumont

2020 voter guide for Super Tuesday