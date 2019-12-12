BEAUMONT, Texas — A 28-year-old man was indicted on robbery and credit card abuse charges after allegedly stealing a woman's purse at Beaumont Target in October.

Investigators say Trent D. Land stole the victim's purse as she was about to get in her car.

Shortly after the woman was robbed in broad daylight, her credit cards were used just across the highway at Parkdale Mall in the Champs store and at a perfume store according to police.

According to court documents, Land was indicted on three counts of state jail felony credit/debit card abuse and one count of second degree felony robbery.

The documents show Land has a Newton address.

In surveillance video from the store, a man can be seen following the woman right after she left the store according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

In the video the man can be seen ambling along 10 to 20 feet behind the woman as she pushes a shopping cart toward her car.

As soon as the woman pushes her cart between two parked cars the man can be seen in the video darting up behind her between the cars.

Police say he snatched her purse from the cart and ran east through the parking lot along the side of the store toward Concord Road.

