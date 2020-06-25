Suspect in Valero gas station robbery remains on the run

Officers received the call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigation a robbery that happened at a Valero gas station off East Lucas and Concord.

A witness told 12News they saw a man running away from the store carrying a gun.

No one was hurt, but the suspect remains on the run.



Police don't have a description of the suspect as the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.