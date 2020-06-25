x
Skip Navigation

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

crime

Suspect in Valero gas station robbery remains on the run

Officers received the call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigation a robbery that happened at a Valero gas station off East Lucas and Concord.

Officers received the call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness told 12News they saw a man running away from the store carrying a gun.

No one was hurt, but the suspect remains on the run.

Police don't have a description of the suspect as the investigation is ongoing.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

NASCAR releases photo of noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall

CDC expands list of groups at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness

Texas reopening paused: Gov. Abbott announces delay in further phases to open the state

Arrest made in face mask altercation with Judge Wolff; suspect's attorney responds