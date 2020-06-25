Suspect in Valero gas station robbery remains on the run

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigation a robbery that happened at a Valero gas station off East Lucas and Concord.
Officers received the call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A witness told 12News they saw a man running away from the store carrying a gun.
No one was hurt, but the suspect remains on the run.
Police don't have a description of the suspect as the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.