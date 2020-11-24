Suspect in string of armed robberies arrested by Beaumont Police

The man's name isn't being released, but police are working with federal authorities on the crime investigations

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man suspected of a number of armed robberies around Beaumont has been arrested.

Last week, officers with the Beaumont Police Department arrested the suspect on unrelated charges.

Federal authorities are working with BPD on the crime investigations.

Right now, the man's name isn't being released. Police expect to release more information in the future.

We put together a map showing all the robberies in Beaumont that happened in November. Many of these locations are businesses.

The locations and dates where the string of robberies took place are as follows, according to Beaumont Police.

255 Dowlen Rd, Exxpress Mart, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 around 8:26 p.m.

2245 IH-10S, Fastlane #25, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 around 7:30 p.m.

501 Washington Blvd Seven Eleven, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 around 2:50 a.m.

4350 E. Lucas, Subway, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 around 9:45 p.m.

3210 Avenue A, Family Dollar, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 around 7:04 p.m.

3710 Highland Dollar General, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

5710 Hwy 105, Exxpress Mart, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 around 9:04 p.m.

Beaumont Police Department news release:

Last week BPD Officers arrested a Beaumont man who is believed to be responsible for the crimes listed below. The investigation is on-going, therefore Detectives have requested that the suspect's name not be released at this time. He was taken into custody and arrested on unrelated charges. BPD Detectives are working with Federal authorities in connection with these crimes. More information will be released in the future.

Thank you to everyone who called Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers to give tips in reference to these cases.

