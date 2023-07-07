Suspect in June stabbing in Hardin County behind bars after arrest in South Texas

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

KOUNTZE, Texas — A man wanted in connection with a June stabbing in Hardin County is behind bars after being arrested in South Texas.

Duane Ray Stark, who was arrested several days ago in Corpus Christi, is now in the Hardin County Jail.

He has been charged with aggravated assault in a stabbing that started as a domestic disturbance according to Hardin County deputies.

Stark, whose bond has not yet been set, was not arrested the day of the stabbing because he fled the scene.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

No other information on the stabbing has been released.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

