Houston man in custody following Friday robbery at Chase Bank near Parkdale Mall

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 64-year-old Houston man is in custody and could face federal charges after a robbery at a bank in Beaumont Friday.

It happened at the Chase Bank located in the 6000 block of Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Beaumont Police responded to a call regarding a bank robbery at 3:47 p.m.

Before officers got to the scene, the suspect left in a vehicle, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Witnesses at the scene were able to give officers a description of the vehicle including a license plate.

Police found the suspected vehicle shortly after 4 p.m. at a Valero located in the 2000 block of North 11th Street.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. He was later identified as Michal Raymond Karras, according to a release.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. told 12News Karras was out on parole in connection with a previous bank robbery in San Antonio when the Beaumont robbery took place.

Karras was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with robbery. Judge Collins set Karras' bond at $500,000.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation into Friday's robbery.

